Essential services personnel lauded

TREATED TO LUNCH – the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team celebrated EMS Week and members of the POWER (People Organizing With Effective Results) Team, treated their fellow essential services comrades to lunch. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)
By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Risking their lives and those of their family members, National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) throughout the country along with other frontline workers, continue to answer the call of public service.
This past week, as the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team celebrated EMS Week and members of the POWER (People Organizing With Effective Results) Team, treated their fellow essential services comrades to lunch.
The small token of appreciation was to say, ‘Thank you,’ for the continued service, particularly at this time, as the COVID-19 virus continues to cripple life as the world once knew it. Read more >>