Eric Wiberg Travelled 10,000 Nautical Miles To Chronicle Bahamian Maritime History

By Bahamianology
For The Bahamas, these incomparable, crystal blue waters have long been an intrinsic part of its economic and social history. Ever since the Lucayans gazed upon the golden horizon, to this very day in which we breathe, and for eons to come; every economic bounty and environmental beauty, afforded by nature’s great legacy to the archipelago, have come from the sea.
In forming such an integral part of its economic and environmental history, it is nonetheless surprising that so little of it is taught, at an exam level requirement, in local schools.
Outside of interpersonal history, and the men and women who have come to shape the Bahamas, it is the history of maritime commerce and the way of life it afforded for generations, which underscore all aspects Bahamian economic history. So why don’t we know more about it? Read more >>