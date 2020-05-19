Epidemiology and the coronavirus pandemic

Learn how these disease detectives save lives by studying and preventing the spread of the worst bugs and diseases.
Epidemiologists study the emergence, distribution and control of disease, disability and death among groups of people.(Image: © Shutterstock)
Epidemiology is the study of the emergence, distribution and control of disease, disability and death among groups of people. The field of epidemiology combines the sciences of biology, clinical medicine, sociology, mathematics and ecology to understand patterns of health problems and improve human health across the globe.
"Epidemiology is a tool, in many ways, to understand the distribution of disease in populations, and the factors that lead to higher or lower rates of disease and ways of effectively preventing disease," Lewis Kuller, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health, said in a 2010 interview with the journal Epidemiology. Read more >>