Thursday, May 14, 2020
Eleuthera Business Outlook to Host COVID-19 Webinar Series
The Counsellors Limited in partnership with the Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the Eleuthera Business Outlook 2020 Webinar Series to be held on May 21 and 22. The free event will be held under the theme “Post-COVID-19 Readiness and Preparedness.”
“Although Eleuthera Business Outlook has been forced to pivot to an online format this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, we are grateful for the opportunity to engage our business community in an innovative and interactive way,” said Joan Albury, CEO of The Counsellors and creator of the Business Outlook Series. “These unprecedented times also gives us the opportunity to tailor discussions towards helping Eleuthera—one of The Bahamas’ most diverse economies—to move forward and emerge stronger and more equipped when the pandemic passes.” Read more >>