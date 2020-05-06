Dreaming of the deeps: World's most epic scuba diving destinations

Bahamas: Dive site Tiger Beach is a destination for shark seekers.
HakBak1979/iStockphoto/Getty Images
(CNN) — If only salt water -- sweat, tears and the sea -- really was the cure for everything, as Danish author Isak Dinesen once said. Then scuba diving would be just the antidote the world needed right now.
Until it's finally safe to get out exploring the world again, however, you can dream of where to dive beneath the surface of the ocean for the most wonder-inducing views on the planet. Read more >>