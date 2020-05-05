Don Shula, longtime Miami Dolphins coach and two-time Super Bowl winner, dies at 90

Legendary Dolphins coach Don Shula dies at 90
Don Shula, the longtime Miami Dolphins coach and architect of the only perfect season in NFL history, died at his South Florida home Monday morning, according to the team.
He was 90.
"Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years," the team said in a statement. "He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene."
Calling Shula "one of the greatest coaches and contributors" in the game, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the coach's legacy will endure for generations.