Thursday, May 7, 2020
Doctor’S Girls Fighting Virus: Health Worker Sisters Struck By Covid-19 Battle Illness Together
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
LIFE has not been easy for Dr. George Charite since his two daughters tested positive for COVID-19 last month.
The Abaco resident says his daughters - who he chose not to name - have been aiding in the fight against the virus and have been battling the potentially deadly disease since mid-April. “My two daughters are in the nursing field,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “They contracted the virus the second week in April. One of them is still in hospital. She’s doing much better now. At the beginning, it was really touchy, but she’s doing much better now.
“The other one is coming along. She’s in isolation and we’re having a few little challenges, but she’s coming along.”
While noting the situation has taken its toll on the family, Dr Charite says their trust in God has given them hope that they will overcome the challenges of COVID-19.
He says he expects both of his daughters to make full recovery from the virus. Read more >>