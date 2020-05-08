Disproportionately black counties account for over half of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and nearly 60% of deaths, study finds

Volunteers line up May 4 to begin administering hundreds of free coronavirus tests at the House of Hope in Decatur, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP)
Black people make up a disproportionate share of the population in 22 percent of U.S. counties, and those localities account for more than half of coronavirus cases and nearly 60 percent of deaths, a national study by an AIDS research group found.
The study also found that socioeconomic factors such as employment status and access to health care were better predictors of infection and death rates than underlying health conditions.
Gregorio Millett, vice president of Amfar, the Foundation for Aids Research, said the findings suggest that black people will be more vulnerable to the pandemic as states begin to reopen businesses and public spaces. Read more >>