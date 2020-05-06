Darville: We Need To Build More Hurricane Shelters On High Ground

Joseph Darville, Humane Society of Grand Bahama President.
Tribune Freeport Reporter
Human Rights and Environmental activist Joseph Darville says “ample hurricane shelters built on high ground” are needed to avoid the catastrophic deaths that occurred with Huirricane Dorian, warning “we better get prepared” as even stronger storms are forecasted.
“I don’t see any preparation in place in terms of refuge for migrants or even residents of the Bahamas,” said Mr Darville, an executive of the Grand Bahama Human Rights Association and chairman of Save the Bays.
“You know if we have another storm similar to Dorian, in light of the tidal surge, we are going to suffer an even more catastrophic situation with deaths and injuries than we did in Dorian,” he warned.
The International Organization of Migration (IOM) has warned The Bahamas is not ready for the 2020 hurricane season, after completing a comprehensive assessment of official and unofficial emergency shelters in Abaco and Grand Bahama found that most were unusable.
The IOM determined that emergency shelter capacity is one major weakness, and “found that currently 13 of the 25 official shelters are usable, providing capacity for just over 1,500 people, or two percent of the population of Abaco and Grand Bahama.”
The organisation also cited that “many of the shelters on both islands are built in vulnerable locations.” Read more >>