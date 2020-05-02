Saturday, May 2, 2020
Dahl-Regis: We don’t know when COVID-19 pandemic will end
By Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — While she said the elusive question of when the novel coronavirus pandemic will end in The Bahamas remain unknown, health experts have been encouraged by the “significant progress” made to date to flatten the curve of new cases in recent days.
“You have heard that we are making progress,” Dahl-Regis announced during a broadcasted press conference yesterday.
“We are often asked, when is this going to be over?” she continued.
"We don't know. But based on the cases we had to date and the models, we are making significant progress if we keep to the number of new cases on a daily basis.