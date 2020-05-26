Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Dad’s Bahamian? Then You Are Too – Supreme Court Sets New Provision For Citizenship If Born Outside Marriage
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
A SUPREME Court judge has ruled that children born out of wedlock to Bahamian men and foreign women are citizens at birth and do not have to wait until 18 to apply for citizenship.
Wayne Munroe, QC, said Justice Ian Winder’s ruling, which was released yesterday, is a game-changer that can affect the status of tens of thousands of people in the country.
He said that if the ruling stands, it would put an end to the bizarre practice of some Bahamian men choosing to adopt their own children to pass on their citizenship.