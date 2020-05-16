Curfew and lockdowns may be relaxed on Family Islands soon

Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis
The relaxation of curfew and lockdowns on more Family Islands can be expected soon, Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, advisor to the prime minister, said on Friday.
“When we look at some of the other islands, Andros, Cat Island, Long Island, the prime minister has asked if we would support [the relaxation of restrictions],” she said during a virtual press conference at the Ministry of Health
“And we’ve certainly given it strong consideration. And I think in his national address, he will announce on which of the other islands restrictive would be lifted.”
However, she noted that on some islands, there have been reports of noncompliance in social distancing.
“We can recommend that social distancing measures have not always been consistently followed,” she said.
Dahl-Regis added, “So when the reports don’t report to us and if you keep up not having cases and the reports are that you are not at risk for having new cases, I think it’s just a matter of a short period of time when that recommendation will follow.”
Dahl-Regis said Family Islanders stuck in Nassau will also be allowed to return home.