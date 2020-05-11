Cruise ships and coronavirus: Ship cluster together at sea with crew still stuck on board

Ships off the coast of the Bahamas. Photo: CruiseMapper.com
Dozens of cruise ships are still stuck at sea, clustered in groups in the Caribbean, the Atlantic Ocean and the South China Sea, tracking sites show.
The cruise industry has been closed down globally due to the COVID-19 virus, with notable outbreaks on board several ships including the Ruby Princess in Australia and the Australian-owned Greg Mortimer.
Seventeen ships, including the world's largest, Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas, are at sea close to Coco Cay in the Bahamas, cruise ship tracking site Cruise Mapper shows. Read more >>