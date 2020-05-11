Monday, May 11, 2020

COVID-19 positive patient among returning Bahamians

PM Dr. Hubert Minnis addresses the nation.

By Royston Jones Jr.

Three other passengers potentially exposed en route to GB
Return home program suspended, pending investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An investigation has been launched to determine how a COVID-19 positive patient was allowed to return with the group of 183 Bahamians and residents on Friday.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis revealed today that a returning passenger who travelled to Grand Bahama, was found to be infected with the virus.

The COVID-19-positive individual traveled to the island with three other passengers, Minnis said.

“We are investigating to see how the individual was allowed to board that flight,” Minnis said during a national address.  Read more >>
