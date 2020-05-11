COVID-19 positive patient among returning Bahamians

PM Dr. Hubert Minnis addresses the nation.
Three other passengers potentially exposed en route to GB
Return home program suspended, pending investigation
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An investigation has been launched to determine how a COVID-19 positive patient was allowed to return with the group of 183 Bahamians and residents on Friday.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis revealed today that a returning passenger who travelled to Grand Bahama, was found to be infected with the virus.
The COVID-19-positive individual traveled to the island with three other passengers, Minnis said.
“We are investigating to see how the individual was allowed to board that flight,” Minnis said during a national address. Read more >>