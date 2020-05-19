Tuesday, May 19, 2020
'Covid-19 is a successful virus that cannot be eradicated' while immunity 'may not last long', experts warn
By Rebecca Speare-Cole
The world is not going to be able to eradicate coronavirus and immunity in humans "may not last long", two top UK scientists have warned.
Professor David Robertson, head of viral genomics and bioinformatics at the University of Glasgow, said that Covid-19 is a very successful virus that will not be eradicated.
Speaking at the House of Lords Science and Technology committee, Prof Robertson said that disease is going to settle into the human population to become a "normal virus" in several years.