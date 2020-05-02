Covid-19 Is Killing Black People Unequally—Don't Be Surprised

The coronavirus pandemic is further exposing a gulf in the health statistics of white and black Americans that has existed for decades.
Ala Stanford (left) is part of the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium, a group bringing free coronavirus testing to underserved black communities in Philadelphia.
Photograph: Matt Rourke/AP
By Emma Grey Ellis
Ala Stanford is a doctor, but right now her office is a parking lot, a street corner, the sidewalk outside of a Philadelphia Baptist church. Stanford leads a mobile unit of doctors who are bringing free Covid-19 testing to the neighborhoods in Philadelphia that are being hit hardest by the virus: underserved black communities.
Across the United States, black Americans are contracting and dying of Covid-19 at wildly disproportionate rates, and in some areas, they aren’t being tested for the virus nearly as frequently as their white peers, either. Read more >>