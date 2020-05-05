Tuesday, May 5, 2020
COVID-19 cases now at 84
By Rachel Knowles
One more COVID-19 case was confirmed yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in The Bahamas to 84.
According to a Ministry of Health statement, the new case is a 64-year-old woman on New Providence with no history of travel. She is in isolation at home.
The past week has seen a slow in the rate of new confirmed cases in the country.
However, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Delon Brennen said health officials have taken no comfort in that, especially given the loosening of the government’s emergency order regulations, with more businesses open this week.
“We are pleased to see over the past week a number of days with few or no new cases,” he said.
“However, we are not comforted by this fact and remain vigilant as there is increased movement within New Providence and the Family Islands, we know the threat of additional cases remains a real danger to our health system.”
There have been 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on New Providence, eight on Bimini, seven on Grand Bahama and one on Cat Cay.
In the past week, there have been four new cases, down from 20 the week before.
Of the total cases, 48 are still active, and 25 people have recovered. Eight patients are hospitalized.
Eleven people have died of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, resulting in one of the highest case-fatality rates in the region, at 13 percent.
According to the Ministry of Health, 1,446 tests have been completed so far in the country. (source)