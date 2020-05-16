Could mouthwash prevent the spread of Covid-19? Here’s what scientists say

New research has found that mouthwash could be an effective way to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Pixabay
By Newsquest Digital Content Team
New research has found that mouthwash could be an effective way to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Scientists are now calling for urgent research into whether mouthwash that is readily available in stores could have the potential to reduce coronavirus transmission in the early stages of infection.
Can mouthwash stop the virus spreading?
The new research, led by Cardiff University, examined whether mouthwash has the ability to damage the outer fatty (lipid) membrane that envelopes coronavirus, and, in turn, inactivate the virus in the throat.
Previous studies have shown that mouthwashes which contain low amounts of ethanol, povidone-iodine and cetylpyridinium could disrupt the fatty membranes around other viruses.
This latest research suggests that coronavirus may be similarly affected, and, while it is not yet confirmed, it has prompted researchers to call for further investigation. Read more >>