Coronavirus test: How long does it take and when will I know my COVID-19 results?

The answer is complicated and depends on your location. Here's what we know about COVID-19 testing right now.
James Martin/CNET
By Katie Conner
Coronavirus test kits continue to be limited in most states throughout the country. But more tests -- and more types of testing -- are slowly becoming available. The challenge is that testing is uneven. From who can get a COVID-19 test to the difficulty of finding a testing site in your area and even how long the test results take to come in, many of us still have plenty of questions.
The shortage of COVID-19 test kits and personal protective equipment in areas where there's a surge in demand for testing presents one problem. Another issue discovered last month was the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's labs were found to be contaminated with the coronavirus, which delayed distribution of test kits.
In most cases, your doctor should let you know a time frame for getting your coronavirus results back, but that can vary from hours to even a week. Here's what we know about how long it takes to get tested and how to find out your results.