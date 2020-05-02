Coronavirus: South Africans exercise the freedom to jog

South Africans have been taking advantage of a slight easing in the tough lockdown restrictions by taking to the streets to get exercise.
Employees in certain industries have also been allowed to go back to work.
The president has said his policies have delayed the spread of the virus.
South Africa recorded its first coronavirus case on 5 March. Seven weeks later there are more than 5,000 confirmed cases and 103 deaths - a much slower spread than seen in some other countries.
People are now allowed out to exercise between 06:00 and 09:00, but only a few kilometres from their home.
Photographers caught some people out in Johannesburg.