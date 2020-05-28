Coronavirus outbreak: Caribbean tourism struggles as visitors stay home

Normally packed beaches are empty due to the coronavirus pandemic
By Gemma Handy
Seagulls are the only ones using the pool at a resort fringing one of Antigua's most popular beaches.
They have the place all to themselves, save for a solitary security guard surveying the empty terrace usually abuzz with families.
Above, the bright blue sky is devoid of the aeroplanes ordinarily flitting back and forth with such regularity they are used to tell the time.
The absence of holidaymakers due to the Covid-19 pandemic is keenly felt on this Caribbean island for which, like many of its counterparts, tourism has long been its breadbasket.
Often dubbed the "most tourism-dependent region in the world", the Caribbean attracted more than 31 million visitors last year. For some islands, the sector accounts to a colossal two-thirds of gross domestic product. Read more >>