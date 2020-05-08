Coronavirus found in patients’ semen in small Chinese study

Unclear if sexual transmission is possible or how long virus remains in bodily fluids; expert says study no cause for alarm, but cautions against sex with carriers.
Medical staff arrange medicine at Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on March 10, 2020. (STR/AFP)
AP — The virus that causes COVID-19 can be found in semen, Chinese researchers report in a small study that doesn’t address whether sexual transmission is possible.
Doctors detected the virus in semen from six of 38 men hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Four were still very sick with the disease while two were recovering.
The report from Shangqiu Municipal Hospital in China was published Thursday in the open medical journal JAMA Network Open. Read more >>