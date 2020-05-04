Monday, May 4, 2020
Coronavirus: Far-right spreads Covid-19 'infodemic' on Facebook
"What if [they] are trying to kill off as many people as possible" reads one Facebook post.
"Eventually, these scum will release something truly nasty to wipe us all out, but first they have to train us to be obedient slaves" reads another.
A third: "Coronavirus is the newest Islamist weapon."
Many of us by now will have seen something of the "infodemic" the World Health Organization (WHO) warned is swirling across society.
Whether popping into your online timeline or maybe forwarded by a relative, it would have been a rumour or revelation so eye-grabbing, so shockingly different from the norm, that they're hard to ignore. Read more >>