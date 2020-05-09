Saturday, May 9, 2020
Coronavirus expected to peak in world's poorest countries in months, UN says
By Pamela Falk
A new report published Thursday by the United Nations' Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the "peak of coronavirus in the world's poorest countries is not expected until some point over the next three to six months."
The report is an update to the U.N.'s plan to deal with the pandemic, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and other humanitarian agencies.
The director-general of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Thursday, spoke to the issues confronting international organizations in their response to the pandemic, namely that in some poor countries where testing is not widespread, there may be more cases than the numbers show. Read more >>