Coronavirus claims 3 more pastors; one may have exposed hundreds to disease at funeral

Coronavirus victims from (L-R): Bishop Timothy Titus Scott, Sr., of St. James Temple Church of God in Christ in Clarksdale, Miss.; Pastor Alvin Charles McElroy, of Friendship Baptist Church in Riverhead, N.Y.; and Father Gioacchino Basile, a priest of the Archdiocese of Newark, who had led Saint Gabriel Church in East Elmhurst, Queens. | Facebook
At least three more pastors have lost their lives to the new coronavirus in just over a week, leaving more churches across the nation mourning in the fallout from the pandemic.
Bishop Timothy Titus Scott, Sr., 88, of St. James Temple Church of God in Christ in Clarksdale, Mississippi; Pastor Alvin Charles McElroy, 79, of Friendship Baptist Church in Riverhead, New York; and Father Gioacchino Basile, 60, a priest of the Archdiocese of Newark, who had been leading Saint Gabriel Church in East Elmhurst, New York City, all died as a result of the coronavirus. Read more >>