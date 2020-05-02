Coping with lockdown as an alcoholic: Mother who hit rock bottom after losing her home and almost dying on a bender claims social isolation 'drives people to drink' - and credits online recovery meetings for staying sober

Mother-of-two Angie Wilkinson hit rock rock bottom when she lost her home, her family and the will to live because of drink and drugs and an abusive ex-partner.
With Britons across the country struggling with feelings of isolation and frustration at being stuck indoors, those who are fighting to stay sober have an even bigger battle on their hands.
Support group Alcoholics Anonymous has reported a rise of 22 per cent to its helplines since the coronavirus outbreak, and a 31 per cent spike in calls to its 'chat now' service.
With regular face-to-face meetings an impossibility, online gatherings are proving crucial for ex-drinkers as they battle to support each other and resist temptation.
Here, two former alcoholics in recovery programmes tell FEMAIL what it's like to stay away from booze after hitting rock bottom - and offer words of hope to others who may be facing drink problems while coping with the Covid-19 restrictions. Read more >>