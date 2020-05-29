Cooper: No plans for GB in budget

NO PLANS FOR GB – Deputy Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chester Cooper (second left), pointed out that there were no plans for Grand Bahama and Abaco’s recovery outlined in the 2020/2021 Budget, during his party’s response Wednesday afternoon to the document presented to the House of Assembly. Pictured with Cooper are Leader of the PLP, Phillip Davis (left); Glenys Hanna-Martin (second right), MP, and Picewell Forbes, MP. At rear from left are Sen. Fred Mitchell, PLP National Chairman; Sen. Dr. Michael Darville and Sen. JoBeth Coleby-Davis.
By FN Night Editor Barbara Walkin
A Member of Parliament, not among the five official representatives spoke out on behalf of Grand Bahama on Wednesday, during the first of a two-day sitting of the House of Assembly.
Deputy Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chester Cooper called the 2020/2021 Budget presented in the House of Assembly Wednesday (May 27) morning the, “worst budget communication in living memory” and he questioned the lack of expressed plans for Grand Bahama.
He along with Leader of the Official Opposition, Phillip Davis, and National Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell and other PLP colleague, held a press conference the House of Assembly following the budget communication by Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest, Minister of Finance.
He claimed, overall, the budget was about treading water and not about moving forward. Read more >>