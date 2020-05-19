Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Construction Worker 'Happy to be back doing what I love...Sterling Hurricane Hole Project Re-energizes after Pandemic Shutdown
Less than a week after the Prime Minister gave the green light for construction in New Providence to re-start with COVID-19 safety measures in place, the $250 million Sterling Hurricane Hole project on Paradise Island was alive with the sound of heavy equipment and workers adding masks and social distancing to their usual uniforms, hard hats and routines.
“I’m happy to be back doing what I love,” said Winston Bullard, a 15-year veteran, carpenter, equipment operator and the man his manager turns to when he needs that extra hand on the ground. “I stayed home for a while and did a lot of projects but I was glad when I got that phone call ‘cuz I was runnin’ out of projects and couldn’t wait to get back.”
Bullard’s sentiments were echoed by others, some grateful for an income after nearly seven weeks without work following the economic shutdown designed to curb the spread of the highly contagious disease for which there is no vaccine. Read more >>