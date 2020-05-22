Friday, May 22, 2020
Common Journey better known as Johnny Cake, An Early Mention In A Poem About Two Women Marrying Each Other 1799
Common Journey is perhaps the most appropriate name for the bread, which has, over the past two hundred years or so, arguably became the national bread of the Bahamas. For the many who came to settle the islands under British rule to its independent state, from its earliest time to present day, have all found themselves, one way or another, on a Common Journey.
Simple in preparation, with only a meagre fire needed to cook it, while possessing an uncommon firmness, adequate enough, to stave off the hunger pangs of everyone from giants to children, Common Journey, better known as Johnny Cake, suited the needs of island life, where poverty was rife. Read more >>