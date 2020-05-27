Commodore: Border patrol strategies expected to cont. to deter illegal landings

Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Commodore Dr. Raymond King
By Royston Jones Jr.
Haiti is facing an impending humanitarian crisis as “outbreak hotspot” for COVID-19
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Commodore Dr Raymond King said yesterday the multi-layered strategies of the organization has yielded success in deterring illegal migration and with the acquisition of additional assets and technological recourses, particularly in the southern Bahamas, those strategies are expected to continue to perform.
Haiti has emerged as the “outbreak hotspot” among CARICOM members with the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases among member states stemming from The Bahamas’ southeastern neighbor.
As of yesterday, there were over 1,000 cases — a first among CARICOM countries.
While the borders and airports remain closed in Haiti, natural disasters and widespread civil unrest has seen increased illegal migration attempts from the country to The Bahamas.
King, who appeared as a guest of ILTV’s “Beyond the Headlines” with host Clint Watson, was asked the about the developing humanitarian crisis in Haiti and the potential for increased illegal migration attempts to the southern Bahamas. Read more >>