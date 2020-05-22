Friday, May 22, 2020
Churches cleared to resume on cleared Family Islands; other islands will have drive-up services
By Jasper Ward
Worship services are now permitted to be held on Family Islands cleared for normal commercial activity, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced today, adding that drive up services are permitted on the remaining islands, including New Providence.
Those services — not including Sunday school — are allowed to start as of tomorrow.
Minnis said in-sanctuary services are permitted on Abaco, Andros, Long Island, Cat Island, Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Ragged Island and Rum Cay.
“Persons that are in high-risk categories are asked not to attend the service; this includes persons age 65 and over and those with comorbidities,” he said.
Minnis said the churches are “responsible” for providing hand sanitization at the entrance of the church. Read more >>