Tuesday, May 26, 2020
China, U.S. on 'Brink of New Cold War' Over Coronavirus, Hong Kong, Foreign Minister Says
By Benjamin Fearnow
hina and the United States are veering toward a "new Cold War," Beijing's foreign minister warned just one day after Hong Kong protests reignited.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday said "political forces" in the U.S. are influencing the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. The communist Chinese government on Friday announced new national security laws aimed to suppress such protests by banning behaviors loosely classified as treason and subversion. Wang chastised U.S. leaders during a press conference during the annual National People's Congress meetings in which Beijing lawmakers addressed their top 2020 concerns: national security issues involving the Hong Kong protests and economic growth in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Some political forces in the U.S. are hijacking the China-U.S. relations and pushing our two countries toward a 'new Cold War'," the Chinese foreign minister said. "This dangerous attempt to turn back the wheel of history will undo the fruits of decades of long cooperation between the two peoples." Read more >>