Monday, May 18, 2020
China has been trying to avoid fallout from coronavirus. Now 100 countries are pushing for an investigation
Analysis by James Griffiths, CNN
Hong Kong - (CNN)Russian President Vladimir Putin once called Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, a "lone warrior."
Putin was joking, but that description is starting to look more and more accurate. Russia has joined about 100 countries in backing a resolution at the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA), calling for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.
The European Union-drafted resolution comes on the back of a push by Australia for an inquiry into China's initial handling of the crisis.
That was met with an angry response from Beijing, which accused Canberra of a "highly irresponsible" move that could "disrupt international cooperation in fighting the pandemic and goes against people's shared aspiration."
While the resolution to be presented at the annual meeting of World Health Organization (WHO) members, which begins on Monday in Geneva, does not single out China or any other country, it calls for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of "the (WHO)-coordinated international health response to Covid-19." Read more >>