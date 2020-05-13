Charitable arms by GBPA

HELPING HAND – The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), through its charitable arm, the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), has sourced greatly needed household goods for distribution to those in our communities who continue to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Dorian. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF GBPA)
By Freeport News
The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), through its charitable arm, the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), has sourced greatly needed household goods for distribution to those in our communities who continue to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Dorian.
Many residents of Grand Bahama are still challenged by the devastation of last September’s hurricane while, at the same time, are coping with the economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The GBDRF, whose purpose is to provide hurricane relief efforts on Grand Bahama, continues to aid residents across the island,” said Ian Rolle, President of the GBPA. “We saw a significant need for furniture and appliances in homes that were flooded as a result of Hurricane Dorian. Read more >>