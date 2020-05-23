Catholic Church needs to assess before resuming physical services

Archbishop Patrick Pinder
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Catholic Church will continue its physically distancing protocols and virtual worship services, despite announcements from the prime minister yesterday that services could resume under certain conditions.
“We are pleased that we are moving towards the resumption of worship services,” said Archbishop Patrick Pinder.
“However, we need time to assess and work out how best to resume our liturgical life given the specific conditions stipulated.
“As such, the practice currently in place since March 18, 2020 will continue for the time being.”
Pinder noted that there will be no weekend masses at the parishes until further notice.
He advised that Sunday Mass will continue to be streamed over the Archdiocese’s social media platforms
