Sunday, May 17, 2020
CARICOM-Member States doing a good job containing COVID-19
By Oswald Brown
NASSAU, Bahamas, May 17, 2020 — Marlon Johnson, the Bahamas Government’s Financial Secretary, posted this NEWSDAY graph on his Facebook page on Sunday, May 17, 2020 with the following caption: “Overall the CARICOM Countries have done an exceptional job in containing the impact of COVID-19 in my view.”
Indeed they have. Oliver Joseph, Grenada’s cabinet minister with ministerial responsibility for CARICOM, said that the plan is for CARICOM Member states to open external borders for regional travel only and not international air traffic for the first phase of reopening borders which is tentatively set to be enforced in June 2020, according to an article in CARICOM Today on May 15. Read more >>