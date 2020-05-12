Walker's Cay Resort Located 53 Miles to the Northeast of West End, Grand Bahama, in the Northern Bahamas.
Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Secures Two Megawatt Order for Major Redevelopment Project on Walker's Cay in the Bahamas.
Capstone Microturbines to Provide 100% of the Island's Power While Achieving Sustainability Goals
VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it continues to expand the low emission microturbine market in the Caribbean with an order for the Walker's Cay redevelopment project that includes two-megawatt scale C1000 Signature Series (C1000S) microturbine energy systems.
The order, secured by E-Finity Distributed Generation (www.e-finity.com), Capstone's exclusive distributor for the Mid-Atlantic, Southeastern United States, and the Caribbean, is expected to be commissioned in the Fall of 2020.