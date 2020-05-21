Cannabis Could Help Fight Coronavirus, a New Study Claims

Getty Images / Norman Posselt
No, this is not a conspiracy theory dreamed up by Seth Rogen. A new study by researchers in Alberta, Canada claims that Cannabis could help fight Covid-19.
The study was published on Preprints, an online platform dedicated to making academic research papers available for free. Mind you, the study hasn’t been peer-reviewed, but the findings are fascinating nevertheless. According to the research, the beloved plant “can help curtail disease spread and reduce mortality” of the novel Coronavirus. Read more >>