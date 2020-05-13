Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Canadian College Accepts Credits of BTVI IT Students
The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) and Athabasca University (AU) have signed an articulation agreement, affording BTVI students who study Information Technology Management a seamless matriculation into the Canadian school.
BTVI’s President, Dr. Robert W. Robertson, expressed satisfaction with the articulation agreement with one of Canada’s largest online universities.
“Being online, our students can work in The Bahamas and advance their professional careers in a manner and at a cost point which meets their needs. Also, students have the option to complete accredited online bachelor degrees by having their BTVI credits accepted at AU, which has an internationally accredited Bachelor’s program. Our students can now seamlessly articulate into their programs,” said Dr. Robertson.
He went on to thank Dean of Information Technology and Online Education, Anthony Ramtulla, for building what he described as a solid program with the help of a dedicated support team in Freeport and Nassau.
Dr. Robertson also noted that Dean of Student Affairs, Racquel Bethel, was instrumental in forging the alliance. He added that Ms. Bethel is working on expanding BTVI’s relationship with AU to include other programs.
“We actively seek out formal memoranda of understanding with internationally accredited institutions as they help build the BTVI brand and more importantly, such agreements give our students options as they consider their academic interests,” said Dr. Robertson.
Meanwhile, the articulation agreement process took about six months to be finalized. Dr. Robertson said the university carefully assessed details of BTVI’s programs and faculty credentials.