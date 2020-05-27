Can Talking Spread COVID-19? Here’s What You Need to Know

Some people may even be more likely to spread the virus this way than others. Photo: Alex Sandoval
By Maggie O'Neill
It's true: The coronavirus spreads mainly through person-to-person contact via respiratory droplets—tiny emissions produced by infected people when they cough, sneeze, or talk. The link to coughing and sneezing is obvious (those who are ill often cough and sneeze) but speech seems much less suspicious—or at least it did until it was at the forefront of a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In a Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published May 12, the CDC investigated a specific COVID-19 outbreak in Washington state resulting from a choir practice. The choir practice in question—a 2.5 hour event held on March 10 in Skagitt County, Washington—was attended by 61 individuals, including one symptomatic patient. In the days following, 53 more people—or 87% of the group—were identified as having COVID-19, including 33 confirmed and 20 probable cases.
The CDC report goes on to say that the transmission of COVID-19 at the choir practice was "likely facilitated by close proximity...and augmented by the act of singing." And while the evidence is clear that the act of singing can help promote the spread of COVID-19, what's less clear is how this translates to the risk of COVID-19 in the average person (read: one not involved in a choir) during a conversation.