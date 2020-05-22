Friday, May 22, 2020
Compliance Continued Problem In Covid-19 Fight
By Macushla Pinder
Compliance continues to be a problem in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the country’s COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, health officials have not been able to find a number of people in self quarantine.
“We have their names, but we don’t have the contact numbers for them. This has been the challenge and this still hovers between 13 and 15 people,” she disclosed during Thursday’s COVID-19 press briefing.
Dr. Dahl Regis’ comments come on the heels of law enforcement officials tracking down the latest COVID-19 case.
Hubbcat Solution has been contracted to provide a 24-hour monitoring service for those in self isolation. “We have completed the training in New Providence. We should have completed the training in Grand Bahama and we hope to go live on Monday,” Dr. Dahl-Regis said. Read more >>