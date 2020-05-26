Buckeye Partners Donates More Than $1 Million to Charities Responding to COVID-19

Local teams across company operating areas identified nearly 200 nonprofits to assist
HOUSTON, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckeye Partners, L.P. (“Buckeye”) announced today it is making more than $1 million in charitable contributions across the communities in which it operates to help local nonprofits provide long-term support and assist communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Buckeye’s local teams in cities across America and in the Caribbean identified nearly 200 nonprofits in their communities that are making a positive impact in the fight against the pandemic.
“The health and wellbeing of our local workforce and the communities where we operate are our top priority at Buckeye Partners,” said Buckeye Partners President and CEO Clark C. Smith. “Given the impact this national medical emergency is having on so many of our communities, we are proud of our employees and their support for all of the volunteers and organizations working so hard to assist those in need during this unprecedented time.”
Buckeye’s donations, which are coming from its general operating funds, will benefit food banks, hospitals, first responders, shelters and other local charities in more than 20 states and Puerto Rico as well as The Bahamas and St. Lucia. Local teams chose nonprofits that have been instrumental in providing assistance to the victims and heroes of the pandemic, including the Houston Food Bank and the Lehigh Valley Health Network (“LVHN”) COVID-19 Fund. Read more >>