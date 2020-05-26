BPC Hires Stena Drillship for Bahamas Drilling

Stena Forth - Image by Oleksandr Bochalovsky/MarineTraffic
Bahamas Petroleum Company (BPC) has signed an offshore drilling rig contract with Stena Drilling. BPC will use the drilling rig to drill its Perseverance #1 prospect offshore The Bahamas.
As previously reported, Bahamas has postponed the Perseverance #1 drilling operation from H1 2020 to Q4 2020 due to the COVID/19 pandemic, and to avoid drilling during the peak of the Bahamian hurricane season, which traditionally ends in November.
The rig contract with Stena replaces the previous contract for a drilling rig that the company anticipated entering into with Seadrill.
Bahamas Petroleum Company said on Tuesday, that based on the terms of the drilling contract, the company has significantly reduced cost estimate, by about 15%, for its first exploration well in The Bahamas. Read more >>