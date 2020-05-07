Bowe warns against sensational economic predictions

Gowon Bowe, former Chairman of The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC)
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A well-known accountant yesterday warned against ‘sensational predictions’ of this country’s economic future by those who may not be well versed in the country’s dynamics, arguing that it would be an insult to suggest that the Bahamian economy has been merely surviving on pure luck.
Gowon Bowe, told Eyewitness News, “It is very important that our domestic economists and financial persons take a very firm position on allowing persons on the outside to make assumptions or to predict our future and not have the inaccuracies in their analysis be challenged.”
Marla Dukharan, a regional economist and formerly Royal Bank of Canada’s (RBC) top regional economics expert recently noted during a webinar with Cayman Islands financial analysts that the collapse of foreign exchange inflows due to the tourism shutdown will leave The Bahamas with no choice but to seek the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) financial aid by 2021.
Bowe however suggested that where Dukharan was wrong was in assuming that with the tourism industry significantly impacted, everything else would remain the same. Read more >>