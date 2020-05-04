BNT notes increased reports of illegal poaching & development in National Parks during lockdown

Park Warden, Anwar Rolle, operates a drone to monitor activity and signs of poaching in parks.
Nassau, Bahamas- Reconnaissance, led by The Bahamas National Trust (BNT), took place on Saturday, May 2nd, 2020, in cooperation with law enforcement, media, park wardens and other essential nation parks service staff members to act swiftly upon reports of poaching in Bonefish Pond National Park on the southern shores of New Providence. As a result of the enforcement operation two persons were apprehended by The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF). The BNT expressed its gratitude for the support it received from community-minded individuals and organisational partners who responded to the call of duty during a weekend lockdown when it would have been easy to turn a blind eye.
Incidentally, over the past week other reports of poaching and activity in New Providence parklands have been brought to the keen attention of the BNT by concerned citizens. Industrial landfill trucks were observed in the area of Harold & Wilson Pond National Park on Tuesday, April 28th, 2020. The development of property in the area is encroaching upon protected lands and the BNT is appealing for construction to halt until further investigation. Read more >>