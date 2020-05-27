BNDC to observe World No Tobacco Day with focus on COVID-19

Director of Bahamas National Drug Council - Dr. Novia Carter-Lookie
The Bahamas National Drug Council will commemorate the World Health Organization’s World No Tobacco Day (WNTD), on May 29, 2020 with a Zoom Conference under the theme: “Smoking, Vaping & COVID-19.” “World No Tobacco Day” is a World Health Organization (WHO) annual day of awareness that has been observed on May 30, beginning in 1987, to raise further awareness to the harmful and
deadly effects of tobacco use and second-hand smoke exposure, and to discourage the use of tobacco in any form.
The BNDC is mindful that smokers are likely to be more vulnerable to infection during the COVID-19 global pandemic because many smokers also have reduced lung capacity or lung disease due to years of abuse on their lungs. To this end, the BNDC will launch a campaign to empower local community gatekeepers to dispel myths associated with the use of e-cigarettes and other tobacco products in our quest to prevent the health risk linked to the excessive consumption or misuse of nicotine. Read more >>