Bimini on lockdown May 18-30 duration

BIMINI ON LOCKDOWN – A two-week complete lockdown has been imposed on North and South Bimini, (Monday, May 18 to Saturday, May 30), Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced on Thursday (May 14). (PHOTOS: TFN)
A two-week complete lockdown has been imposed on North and South Bimini, (Monday, May 18 to Saturday, May 30), after two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by health officials on Thursday (May 14).
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, Minister of Health announced lockdown during a special nationally- televised address.
Dr. Minnis said the lockdown is an effort to curb the spread of the deadly virus, after Bimini recorded its 13th case.
“This complete lockdown will take effect beginning, Monday, May 18 at 9:00 p.m. until Saturday, May 30 at 12:00 midnight.
“This measure is absolutely necessary in order to save and to protect the lives of the residents of Bimini.
“Epidemiological management of the COVID-19 outbreak in Bimini requires strict adherence to shelter in place, to prevent and to control the spread, which will worsen if preventative measures are not taken quickly and adhered to,” said the PM.
Noting that Bimini was classified as a “hot spot” by health officials, Dr. Minnis said that this was further reason for the recommendation to place the entire island under the two-week lockdown.
“This lockdown is being carried out to slow and control the spread of the virus on the island. The first COVID-19-related death was recorded on Bimini,” he stated. Read more >>