BCA partners with OSHA Training online

Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA)
As the Bahamas moves towards re-opening its economy, the BCA will spearhead OSHA training for returning employees. Initial courses to be offered are:
COVID-19 and Workplace Preparedness
Personal Protective Equipment
Slips trips and falls
Basic Workplace Safety Orientation
Job Hazard Analysis
Accident Investigation and Reporting
We will offer the first courses online using the popular web conferencing software – Zoom.
Employers can also arrange for private Zoom trainings for their employees or have them join with the general registration.
The first live Zoom trainings will begin Monday May 11 and 12 and will be a 2 hour COVID-19 and Workplace Preparedness at the completion of the course all participants meeting the required assessment goals will be awarded a certificate.
For further information contact us by email at bca@bahamiancontractors.org or by telephone 242 356-8850. (source)