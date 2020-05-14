Thursday, May 14, 2020
BAMSI set to host Free Virtual Education Series in Bahamas
By Deandrea S. Hamilton
#Nassau, Bahamas, May 13th,2020: As Bahamians begin to navigate their way forward under the gaze of COVID-19, facing what is certain to be a new normal, many are looking to take advantage of the ‘shelter-in-place’ protocols by learning new skills both as a way of enjoying themselves and also as a potentially new source of income. Riding this wave of industriousness right alongside them, the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) is set to roll out a free lecture series that covers a diverse range of topics. Throughout the months of May and June, BAMSI’s academic arm will host its Free Virtual Educational Series to help people tap into their best, and most creative selves.
The virtual education series expands on BAMSI’s agriculture and marine-related focus, covering an eclectic array of topics, including Art and the Environment, Food Security, Bush Tea DIY Activity Kits and Bahama Butterflies DIY Activity Kits and Aquaponics. The series, which begins this Friday, can be enjoyed by anyone with internet access, and participants may register for one or all the classes. Read more >>