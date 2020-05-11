Bahamian Nicholas Johnson is first black valedictorian of Princeton University

Nicholas Johnson
Bahamian Nicholas Johnson, 22, has made history by becoming the first black valedictorian of Princeton University in its 274 years of existence.
Princeton is one of the prestigious ivy league schools in the United States, and Johnson told The Nassau Guardian that he feels honored to have achieved such a milestone.
“Being Princeton’s first black valedictorian holds special significance to me particularly given Princeton’s historical ties to the institution of slavery,” he said.
“I feel honored to have been selected for this honor and am very grateful for the countless mentors who have supported me in my journey. I hope that this achievement motivates and inspires young black students, particularly those interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.”
Johnson is the son of Dr. Dexter Johnson, who is the first and only Bahamian to be a licensed member of both the Bahamas Medical Council and the Bahamas Dental Council. Read more >>